The recovery continues

The recovery continuesTuesday, January 04, 2022
|
JAMAICA'S economic recovery continued apace, recording a 5.8 per cent expansion in the third quarter of 2021.
The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) said growth in the third quarter was attributable to both the goods and services sectors.
Goods producing expanded by 2.4 per cent while services grew 7.1 per cent.
Statin pointed out that reopening of the entertainment sector in July and easing of travel restrictions also contributed.
The growth in the services industries was due to improved performance in all eight (8) industries:
Hotels & restaurants (114.6%); transport, storage & communication (8.8%); wholesale & retail trade, repairs, installation of machinery & equipment (4.4%); other services (12.2%); finance & insurance services (2.3%); real estate, renting & business activities (0.7%); electricity & water supply (0.6%); and producers of government services (0.4%).
The increase in the goods-producing industries was mainly due to higher output levels in agriculture, forestry & fishing (7.3%); manufacturing (4.6%); and construction (4.4%). Mining & quarrying however, declined by 29.7 per cent. The decline in the mining & quarrying industry was largely due to a major fire which occurred at the Jamaica Aluminium Company (Jamalco) plant in Hayes, Clarendon, on August 22, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy