The recovery continues

JAMAICA'S economic recovery continued apace, recording a 5.8 per cent expansion in the third quarter of 2021.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) said growth in the third quarter was attributable to both the goods and services sectors.

Goods producing expanded by 2.4 per cent while services grew 7.1 per cent.

Statin pointed out that reopening of the entertainment sector in July and easing of travel restrictions also contributed.

The growth in the services industries was due to improved performance in all eight (8) industries:

Hotels & restaurants (114.6%); transport, storage & communication (8.8%); wholesale & retail trade, repairs, installation of machinery & equipment (4.4%); other services (12.2%); finance & insurance services (2.3%); real estate, renting & business activities (0.7%); electricity & water supply (0.6%); and producers of government services (0.4%).

The increase in the goods-producing industries was mainly due to higher output levels in agriculture, forestry & fishing (7.3%); manufacturing (4.6%); and construction (4.4%). Mining & quarrying however, declined by 29.7 per cent. The decline in the mining & quarrying industry was largely due to a major fire which occurred at the Jamaica Aluminium Company (Jamalco) plant in Hayes, Clarendon, on August 22, 2021.