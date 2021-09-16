The rise and fall of Floyd Green

YESTERDAY'S resignation of Floyd Obrian Green from the post of minister of agriculture and fisheries marked another chapter in what has already been a life in the limelight for the 39-year-old.

Green burst onto the national political scene in June 2012 when he was elected president of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) young professionals arm, Generation 2000.

His meteoric rise continued two years later when he moved into representational politics having been confirmed as the JLP's candidate for the St Elizabeth South Western constituency.

In February 2016, Green made his mark on the political scene when he defeated the then sitting Member of Parliament, the People's National Party's Hugh Buchanan, by just over 2,000 votes in a constituency that was long considered safe PNP territory.

The then 34-year-old was appointed state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information with responsibility for the youth portfolio by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He was later to serve as minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries in the Holness Administration.

In the September 2020 General Election, Green enjoyed another easy 2,000- vote majority to defeat the PNP's Ewan Stephenson to retain his seat. He was rewarded with the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries by Holness.

A son of St Elizabeth, Green displayed a sharp mind and a willingness to accept responsibility while he was a student at Munro College. He then moved to The University of West Indies, Mona Campus, where he read for a degree in history and a minor in political science.

While there he combined academic pursuit with his love for service and served in the capacities of cultural and entertainment affairs chairman of the Guild of Students and vice-president of the Guild of Students.

He then moved to Barbados where he undertook his studies in the field of law. There he achieved the rare feat of a Jamaican being elected president of the Cave Hill Guild of Students.

He also served as a UWI student ambassador to the University of Costa Rica and as valedictorian of the University of Virgin Island Future Global Leaders Institute. He was awarded his Bachelor of Law degree with Honours [LLB (Hons)] in 2006 before returning to Jamaica for further studies at Norman Manley Law School.

He has won a number of awards including the UWI Mona Award for Service, The Guild of Students Award for Outstanding Leadership at both the Mona and Cave Hill campuses; the Joseph S Archibald, QC Prize in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the UWI, Cave Hill and the Kingsley Cooper Bursary for Intellectual Property from the Norman Manley Law School.

Green was admitted to the Jamaican Bar in November 2008 and served as an associate at Wentworth S Charles and company.