The Rock’s dad has died

Rocky Johnson has died aged 75. The professional wrestler and father of fellow wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson passed away on Wednesday (Jan 15).

News of Johnson’s death was disclosed by The Cauliflower Alley Club— which is a fraternal organisation for current and retired pro wrestlers.

In a tweet, the club wrote: “Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time.”

As of the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed, and Rocky’s family. Rocky—whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles—was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 after a prolific career which, spanned 25 years. The star wrestled for numerous territories in his career and challenged NWA Worlds champions like Harley Race and Terry Funk in the 1970s, before finding his calling in tag team wrestling.

—Bang Showbiz