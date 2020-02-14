“The Wedding” Day! Machel Montano rumoured to marry Renee Butcher at Red House ceremony

Former International Soca Monarch Champion and King of Soca can now add another illustrious title to his portfolio: husband.

The 45-year-old singer, who has enjoyed decades of music industry success and widely considered to be the “King of Soca”, walked down the aisle to wed his longtime sweetheart, Renee Butcher, at a private ceremony at the recently-renovated Red House in Port of Spain.

Butcher, a yoga instructor, has made no secret of her love and adoration for her fiancé, taking to her Instagram as recently as a week ago share a photo of the pair on some personal downtime, The Montano/Butcher duo is the first couple to be married in the historic site, which was only recently reopened for public ceremonies last week by the Government.

Donned in white against the backdrop of light rainfall, Montano arrived just before 11:30 am in the company of his contingent in all white, including manager Che Kothari. He was greeted by Minister of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Faris Al-Rawi, who escorted the “Like Ah Boss” superstar inside with a white umbrella.

Butcher, a former student of Bishop Anstey High School, was radiant in a stunning pants suit and adorned a flower crown as part of her fashionable bridal ensemble for her special day.

Social media flooded both Montano’s and Butcher’s Instagram pages with messages of congratulations and best wishes. “Congrats to both of you, love wins” wished one follower, @askauntiejillian. “So proud to watch #MachelMontano grow into this MAN… I’m not your mama but I’m so proud. Congrats on your life’s work, your joy, your peace and now your everything,” commented user @rasnoel.

Montano’s highly-anticipated annual Carnival event, Machel Monday, will culminate with its 10th and final iteration on Monday 17th February 2020, with the title “The Wedding”.