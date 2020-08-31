The world’s most expensive sheep sold for almost US$500K

That’s some expensive sheep!

A sheep named Double Diamond sold for a record 350,000 guineas, approximately US$490,000 at an auction in Scotland this week.

Double Diamond had stirred up quite the buzz even before the auction and had a bidding start at 10,000 guineas (about but US$13,000). A bidding war then ensued and drove up the price until an agreement was reached for the sheep to be shared between three farms.

“It’s just like every other business, horse racing or the cattle business,” Jeff Aiken, one of the winning bidders, told The Guardian. “Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it.”

Texels are a highly sought-after breed that originated on the small island of Texel, off the coast of the Netherlands. They regularly sell for five-figure sums, and are a butcher’s favorite, according to the Texel Sheep Society.

The previous record for one sheep was 230,000 pounds — over US$307,000 for a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009.