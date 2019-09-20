The ‘Zesser Pill’ causing major problems in Trinidad and Tobago

The ‘Zesser Pill’ causing major problems in Trinidad and TobagoFriday, September 20, 2019
|
The Trinidad and Tobago government and police Wednesday (Sept. 18) said they were concerned at the proliferation of a new drug labelled “the Zesser Pill” that has been blamed for causing severe adverse physical and mental behavioural reactions in users.
The Ministry of National Security in a statement said that it is aware of the recent information circulating in the print and social media about the availability of the drug.
This drug has been attributed to causing severe adverse (physical and mental) behavioural reactions in users,” the Ministry said in a statement, quoting National Security Minister Stuart Young as advising “that the chemical composition of this drug has not yet been verified by the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre (TTFSC), but investigations are underway”.
