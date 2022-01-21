There are too many who uphold idea of being ‘wrong and strong’

REVEREND Dr Rohan Ambersley is calling on Jamaicans to press forward with the right actions as the country is suffering from the perpetuation of wrongdoings.

“We have underperformed despite the richness of our heritage, despite the skills of our people, despite the bounty of the blessings of the Lord on our land, and I suggest that this underperformance is significantly related to the accumulation of the wrong things done and things done wrongly,” said Ambersley, who heads the Sterling Castle New Testament Church of God.

He was the main speaker at Thursday's 42nd National Leadership Prayer Breakfast held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, under the theme 'Pressing forward with faith, hope and love'.

“Our country has bled and continue to bleed from the wounds inflicted by those who are determined to do wrong and perhaps aided and abetted by those who have failed to resolve that determination with equal commitment in the opposite direction,” he added.

According to Ambersley, crime, insufficient productivity, and poor educational outcomes are all related to the diminished willingness of too many people to do what is right.

Further, he stressed that there are too many who uphold the idea of being '“wrong and strong”.

“Doing right must be embraced by the members of the Cabinet as much as it should be embraced by skill carpenters who make cabinets. Doing right must be embraced by the executives in the corner office in as much as it must be embraced by the youth on the corner. Doing right must be embraced by the Queen's Counsel and by the guidance counsellor, by the police and by the plumber. All of us must be willing to do what is right,” he said, as a number of guests nodded and applauded.

At the same time, Ambersley said, if more Jamaicans were patient and kind, public order would increase and road accidents would decrease.

“We need more leaders who are like love, as it were, looking out for others and not self-seeking. If that happens we would have less impropriety and less scandals, there would be less murders and reduced reprisals,” he added.

Meanwhile, youth speaker at the breakfast, Jhenelle Small, in stressing on the significance of the theme, encouraged Jamaicans to stand firm in Christ.

“As we pray together in unity, let us be reminded that in all our ways we should acknowledge the creator who has granted us the ability to reach the level we have achieved thus far and who will equip us with the necessary skills and resources to achieve the vision of Jamaica being the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business,” she said.