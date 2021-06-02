There is a long delay in processing Canadian visas

Dear Mr Brown:

I would like to apply for a visitor's visa. However, I heard that the Canadian High Commission is not processing them now because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, I want to know if a single-entry or multiple-entry visitor's visa would be easier to get.

– MV

Dear MV:

During the pandemic, travel to Canada has been restricted for visitors that are not deemed essential. As such, although applications may be submitted, there is an extreme delay in processing.

Temporary Resident Visa (TRV)

A TRV is an official, specially designed sticker or document issued by a visa office that is placed in a person's passport to show that he or she has met the requirements for admission to Canada as a temporary resident (a visitor, student, or worker). Informally, TRVs are also known as “visitor's visas”.

Single-Entry Visa

The first type is a single entry visa, which allows a holder to visit Canada on one occasion. Once a holder of this type of visa has left Canada, excluding travel to the United States, including its territories and possessions, and St Pierre and Miquelon, the holder will need a new visa to re-enter Canada.

Multiple-Entry Visa

A multiple entry visa allows visitors to visit Canada on multiple occasions without having to reapply each time. This type of visa may be valid for up to 10 years, or one month before your passport expires, whichever is earlier.

For both types of visitor's visas, one must arrive in Canada on or before the expiry date of the visa. Both are valid for a fixed period and cannot be used after they expire. Visitor's visas allow one to remain in Canada for up to six months.

Automatic consideration for multiple-entry visas

Since February 6, 2014, all visa applicants have been automatically considered for multiple-entry visas. In fact, one may be granted a multiple entry visa even if one applied for a single-entry visa.

This approach is much more flexible and convenient. It is less expensive, as the processing fee was reduced from CDN$150 to CDN$100.

As such, Jamaican passports which are valid for ten years, can benefit from 10-year multiple entry visas.

Temporary Resident Visas were originally intended to assist business visitors and tourists in order to grow the Canadian economy. However, this type of visa will now be the standard type of visitor visa issued to genuine and qualifying visitors who are considered low-risk travellers.

The Government of Canada maintains plans to grow the Canadian economy and create jobs. Accordingly, there has been a commitment to attracting more visitors and businesspeople.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com