There they grow

It is a widely known fact that Sandals Resorts International is a resort company that provides individuals with various opportunities to grow and develop and at Sandals Royal Caribbean, this is no less pervasive.

In fact, if you were to visit the resort today, you would see a fresh set of trainees dispersed in various departments, inching closer and closer to their dreams.

Through the Sandals Corporate University (SCU), the Hospitality Training Programme (HTP), the Management Trainee Programme (MTP) and several other initiatives, a large number of team members have been able to matriculate into their desired roles.

Javier Robinson and Sean Bramwell are just two of the many team members at the resort who have benefitted from these growth initiatives while Lishane Walters is currently in training, looking forward to sharing his stories one day.

When Robinson signed up for the HTP some years ago, he was fairly young. He had no experience in hospitality and the programme was his initial introduction to the working world. His dream of a career in the tourism industry quickly became a reality, thanks to Sandals.

“It was my first time working in a hotel. I was determined to succeed so I applied myself and tried to learn all I could in order to bring good help to the department I was working in at the time,” shared Robinson who now works as a junior concierge agent.

Robinson was assigned to the bar department at the time his training started. His zeal did not go unnoticed and he was offered a job as soon as his training ended.

“I'm glad I took part in the programme. When I came in, I didn't know a lot and now I am able to work in any area in my department. My greatest joy was getting the job. The one chance they took on me is what is allowing me to earn and take care of my responsibilities even now. It is a very good programme and I have no regrets joining it,” added Robinson.

His Manager Dezreen Reid-Stewart believes that Robinson still has so much further to go in the company. In fact, she believes that, based on some of the skill sets he has garnered over the years, he would make for a very good elite butler.

“Javier is very versatile. When he does cabana service, you would think he does it every day or that he has been doing it for years. You can't tell whether the set up was done by a butler or not. I see him being a very good butler one day,” said Reid-Stewart.

Like Robinson, Walters hopes to land a job with the resort company when her training ends. Walters recently signed up for the HTP and has been assigned to the front desk.

“I have always hoped to work in this industry. This is the main reason I did tourism at the CAPE level. It is my first time in the field and it has been good so far. Yes, I anticipate challenges but I am thankful for the opportunity to receive hands-on training. I would love to do my best so I can land a job afterwards but even if it doesn't go that way, at least I am receiving world-class training from the top hotel chain in the Caribbean,” declared Walters.

In the meantime, Bramwell, a graduate of the management trainee programme, is now a junior assistant engineer at Sandals Royal Caribbean. For him, the MTP allowed him to see engineering for so much more than what he could imagine.

“I studied civil engineering and most people who do that often end up in construction. The MTP opened my eyes to so much more. It is one thing to construct but another thing to maintain what was constructed. I have garnered knowledge of the travel and cruise industries just by working in this company,” said Bramwell, who is directly responsible for the maintenance of rooms, maintenance planning and scheduling.

He said he would encourage anyone looking to grow to take the leap and join the programme as people can only move upward when they do.

“I am grateful for all that the MTP has afforded me. I do have hopes to be a chief engineer one day, or even a director, but for the most part I am happy with where my career is currently and I have Sandals to thank for that,” declared Bramwell.