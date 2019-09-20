There’s still hope for Tallawahs?

Jamaica Tallawahs’ disastrous Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 cricket season continued on Thursday when they lost to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 20 runs at Sabina Park.

The Patriots made 176 for six in their 20 overs with the Tallawahs falling for 156 in 19.5 overs. However, the Tallawahs still have a mathematical chance of advancing to the next round. But they will have to win their three remaining matches. Other results will have to go in their favour.

They are at the bottom of the six-team competition on two points after seven matches. St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents are also on two points with the Zouks playing four matches and the Tridents three.

In Thursday night’s game Fabian Allen propped up the Patriots’ innings as he blitzed 62 not out, off 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes and shared in an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 94 runs with Keron Cottoy. Cotty made 27 runs from 23 balls with two fours and one six.

Before that partnership, the Patriots were struggling as Mohammad Hafeez and Laurie Evans were the only batsmen that made any contribution of worth to the score with 37 and 21. They also shared in a 46-run third-wicket partnership.

Jade Dernbach and Shamar Springer each took two wickets for the Tallawahs.

At the start of the innings, the Tallawahs had disappointment immediately, as they lost the wicket of Christopher Gayle. Although Glenn Phillips smashed 87 from 49 balls (that included eight fours and five sixes) they lost wickets regularly and found themselves fighting to keep up with the run rate. The best partnership was between Phillips and Imran Khan as they made 69 for the fourth wicket. Khan made 20 and Springer 30. Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Rayad Emrit each took two wickets for the Patriots.