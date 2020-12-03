These are the people Mark Golding included in the shadow cabinet

These are the people Mark Golding included in the shadow cabinetThursday, December 03, 2020
Opposition Leader
Mark Golding has named the members of his shadow cabinet.
The 19-member shadow cabinet was revealed on Wednesday, and there are 18 portfolios.
Golding will oversee Defence, while Lisa Hanna, who he beat to become president of the People’s National Party, will be in charge of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
Peter Bunting, who lost his seat in the September 3 general election, is to be appointed as senator, and he will be Leader of Opposition Business in the Upper House.
Fitz Jackson, who was the National Security Spokeman, has been removed.
See the full shadow cabinet list below.
- Mark Golding, MP – Leader of the Opposition; Defence
- Julian Robinson, MP – Finance, Planning and the Public Service
- Senator Lambert Brown – (Public Service)
- Lisa Hanna, MP – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
- Senator Peter Bunting – Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; National Security
- Anthony Hylton, MP – Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Industry, Investment and Global Logistics
- Dr Angela Brown Burke, MP – Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the House; Education and Training
- Senator Donna Scott-Mottley – Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate; Justice and Gender Affairs
- Senator Janice Allen – Tourism
- Dr Morais Guy, MP – Health and Wellness
- Senator Damion Crawford – Culture and Entertainment
- Mikael Phillips, MP – Housing, Transport and Works
- Lothan Cousins, MP – Water and Agriculture
- Denise Daley, MP – Local Government and Community Development
- Senator Sophia Fraser Binns – Land, Environment and Climate Change
- Hugh Graham, MP – Commerce, Science and Technology
- Phillip Paulwell, MP – Mining and Energy
- Senator Dr Floyd Morris – Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities
- Senator Gabriela Morris – Youth and Sports
