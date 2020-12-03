These are the people Mark Golding included in the shadow cabinet

Opposition Leader

Mark Golding has named the members of his shadow cabinet.

The 19-member shadow cabinet was revealed on Wednesday, and there are 18 portfolios.

Golding will oversee Defence, while Lisa Hanna, who he beat to become president of the People’s National Party, will be in charge of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Peter Bunting, who lost his seat in the September 3 general election, is to be appointed as senator, and he will be Leader of Opposition Business in the Upper House.

Fitz Jackson, who was the National Security Spokeman, has been removed.

See the full shadow cabinet list below.