They deserve it

Senior defence counsels Peter Champagnie and Alexander Williams say they are in full support of the call made by Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte for lawyers in the public sector to receive more pay.

Both attorneys, however, have expressed slightly different views on whether an increase in remuneration for lawyers in the public sector could be an impetus for private practitioners to increase fees and salaries.

“The truth is that, both in the private and public sector in large measure, when attorneys enter the profession they're underpaid and there are varying reasons for this, so I would support the call for increased pay,” Williams, who is president of the Jamaican Bar Association, said in a Jamaica Observer interview on Monday.

Champagnie said the attorneys are highly deserving of an increase.

“What is being offered now in terms of emoluments is very unsatisfactory,” he said, adding that it is unlikely that a hike in compensation for public sector lawyers would trigger an increase in private attorney fees and salaries, as those in private practice already enjoy far better incomes.

“At the private bar the services are market-driven, depending on a number of variables. The flip side of that, though, is that oftentimes when a graduate is leaving the Norman Manley Law School, senior practitioners at the private bar tend to want to, at the very least, match the salaries of their counterparts at the public bar, so if there is an increase at the public bar, then you're going to find that there [could be] an effect of that, in seeking to match it. But persons at the private bar are, to a large extent, way ahead in the first instance than their counterparts at the public bar,” Champagnie outlined.

Williams said while the fees and salaries of the private and public bar aren't pegged — given the range of factors that private firms have to consider — an increase in pay to lawyers in the civil service could possibly be taken into account by private firms.

The attorney general made the call in the House of Representatives last week while speaking on a proposal for increased legal aid fees for lawyers representing people charged with multiple counts of the same indictment on complex criminal matters.

“With the understandable increase in the rate being paid for these complex matters, I believe consideration must also be given to what is paid to the lawyers at the public bar. It just cannot be right for the scales to be so unbalanced. The lawyers at the public bar — at the criminal bar and at the civil bar — handle a lot of weighty, complex matters,” she stated.

Champagnie pointed out, too, that the average prosecutor, compared to the average lawyer at the private bar, is able to amass far greater experience in far less time than their counterpart.

“A client coming to a lawyer in the private bar is not going to put their lives in the hands of an inexperienced counsel, whereas the persons at the public bar get to prosecute so many matters that are complex and they have the support of a DPP's [Director of Public Prosecution] office,” he explained, stressing that the experience at the public bar is invaluable.

He noted that the compensation packages offered to attorneys can be more attractive overall than some of the offers in the private sector, given the benefits and concessions available in the public sector. The attorney said with the overwhelming competition in the market, graduates of the Norman Manley Law School, notwithstanding their preferences, are taking jobs where they are available across both sectors.