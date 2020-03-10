‘They lie too much’: Trinidad’s Opposition leader suing Health Minister for defamation

Leader of the main opposition United National Congress (UNC), Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has filed legal action in the High Court against Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in relation to claims that she engaged in a cover-up of actual swine flu statistics.

This follows a statement made by Deyalsingh last November, in which he alleged that Persad-Bissessar instructed public officers to hide data regarding H1N1 (swine flu) related deaths for the period 2013-2015.

The opposition leader subsequently issued a pre-action protocol letter calling for an apology from the Minister within seven days. She said that having not received a response from the Health Minister, she instructed her attorneys to pursue legal proceedings in the High Court.

Speaking at an opposition forum late Monday, Persad-Bissessar said she decided to move forward with legal action against the Health Minister.

“Today I called my lawyers to file a case in the Supreme Court against Terrible Terrence. For defamation against me. They lie too much. I am not going to leave them alone,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said she was claiming for aggravated damages, exemplary damages and costs over the “lies and untruths” publicly uttered by Deyalsingh.

“Terrence, I have court clothes. I shall speak to you in court. We shall have our day in court to deal with your lies,” she said.