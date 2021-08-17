Thieves steal Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls buses

Jamaica’s netball programme suffered a major blow over the weekend as thieves made off with two of its buses. Reports indicate that the buses were stolen from Netball House, the base of the Sunshine Girls, in St Andrew. The buses were also reportedly stripped of their decals before being taken away by unscrupulous people.

This is a major setback for the Sunshine Girls who are now in the middle of preparing for clashes with South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago in October.

In a statement posted to social media, Netball Jamaica described the situation as sad. “It is a sad day for Netball Jamaica, our sport, and our teams.”

“The two team buses donated by our dedicated sponsors Flow Jamaica and JPS and insured by General Accident and Advantage General were both stolen from the Netball Chalet over the weekend” the release continued.

The buses, according to the statement were critical to the success of the programmes and were used to transport the women to various points in Jamaica when required.

“Our netball family is devasted and is hoping to recover these buses.”