Third Jamaican from China in isolation over coronavirus concerns

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a third person has been placed in isolation in relation to the coronavirus following his arrival into the island at the Donald Sangster International airport on Tuesday.

“The traveler arrived on Tuesday, February 11 and underwent the relevant protocols in keeping with the current travel restrictions. The Jamaican, who had travelled from China was discovered to have had a fever and was immediately isolated,” the ministry said today.

“This patient has been isolated in keeping with our protocols whereby anyone who has travelled from China in the last 14 days prior to arrival and has symptoms will be isolated and investigations carried out,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said.

The ministry said the next steps for the patient will include management of the fever and any other symptoms that develop.

A sample has already been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), where it will be tested for the novel coronavirus, (COVID 19). The turnaround time for the results is 48-hours, the CMO noted.

Meanwhile, the ministry advised that the results for the first patient, who was placed in isolation, have come back negative for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19).