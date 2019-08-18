Third World still has more work to do

After 45 years in the music business, Third World still has work to do. The multiple award-winning band unleashed their 22nd album, More Work To Be Done, at the Bob Marley Museum in St Andrew last Thursday, and already rave reviews are flowing in. The work is produced by multiple Grammy award-winning artiste Damion ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, and features collaborations with the youngest veteran, Chronixx, Busy Signal, Tessanne Chin, Tarrus Riley and Pressure Busspipe.

Richard Daley, founding member and bass guitarist of the band that entered the music scene in 1973, said that the effort came out of a desire to keep the flame burning.

“After 45 years, you ask yourself: ‘Are you done?’ And the answer was a resounding no. There is more work to be done,” he said.

More Work To Be Done is Third World’s 22nd album.

Three singles have already been released from the effort, including Na Na Na featuring Chronixx, and those who had the privilege to attend the launch were very impressed with it. But it was the track You’re Not The Only One that got them skanking. It features the inimitable vocals of Junior Gong, and the song seems destined to be a hit.

Other songs on the project include the title track Work To Be Done, People Of A Different Colour featuring Pressure Busspipe, Hear Us Out, Yimmasgan, Island Dreams featuring Tessanne Chin and Tarrus Riley, and Third World Keeps Turning.

