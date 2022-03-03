This is how you win!

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Chairman of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Robert Montague has sent councillors and caretakers in JLP Area Council Four out into the field armed with information on winning and holding onto a seat.

In a wide-ranging address to the councillors and caretakers recently, Montague touched on everything from the use of social media to the inability to “fool” voters who have now become adept at using politicians' words against them.

The party chairman also warned that while victory is in the air for the next local government election, the ruling JLP's candidates must present the right balance of confidence and humility.

“We have much to be proud of, but at the heights and the pinnacle there is danger and we can't be arrogant. We can't be haughty. We must always remember the people,” urged Montague.

“Victory beckons us whenever the polls are called. It is our job as area council and as visionaries to look at this election as the first election we have ever run. You must approach this coming election like it is the first time you are facing an election,” he added.

Local government polls, which were were due last month, were pushed back a year. This is the second delay, both of which the Government has attributed to a need to be cautious because of the novel coronavirus.

Though the voting is months away, both the ruling JLP and the main Opposition People's National Party sporadically send signals that preparations are ongoing, with candidate selections sometimes making the news when members disagree with party hierarchy choices. Both parties have made it clear that their goal is to select candidates who can win seats today, not just those who have been in office for years. In his recent address the JLP chairman warned those hoping to get into office that it has become increasingly difficult to deceive voters.

“After you win, importantly, remember your commitments to the people and to the community. The days of tricking and conning people are over. The people have long memories and most [of the] time when you are talking to them, they are recording you and they play it back. So the days when you talk that you a go trick people and tell them what they want to hear, those days are gone. They are not in the DNA of the party,” cautioned Montague.

He also highlighted that winning was not the end of the work, but just the beginning.

“A lot of us mistake money for hard work and think that you can buy your way through. You just need to have the confidence in yourself and go and knock on the next door,” stated Montague.

He added: “Just work hard and hold down your head. Don't be distracted. And remember, social media doesn't vote. Instagram doesn't vote and Facebook doesn't vote. So when you do the work then you put it on social media, but too much of us waste time taking selfies before we knock on people's doors.”

After starting out at the local government level by winning what used to be a PNP stronghold in the 1990s, Carron Hall, Montague went on to lead the St Mary Parish Council and is today Member of Parliament for St Mary Western.

Drawing on tools that have served him well in the past, the party chairman also encouraged councillors and caretakers to take a more strategic approach to winning by identifying and wooing those likely to vote for them.

“Are they young people? Are they the farmers? Are they middle-aged? What is the [voting] trend? Go to the electoral office and do this research. What is the trend of the person who is your average voter?” queried Montague who pointed out that every seat is different and no two divisions are the same.

Area Council Four comprises the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Elizabeth.