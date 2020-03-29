‘THIS IS NO JOKE’: Trinidad records 3rd COVID-19 death

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its third death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday (March 28).

The twin-island republic is the only country in the Caribbean Community (CARIOM) to have registered more than one death associated with the virus.

Jamaica and Guyana are the other two CARICOM countries to have reported deaths associated with the virus.

Trinidad’s Health Ministry made the announcement of Saturday but gave no detail as to who the latest victim is.

On Friday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh warned that the country is at a “tipping point” this weekend and could have an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases if the estimated 20,000 nationals who returned to the country recently do not self-quarantine.

“This is not a joke, not a drill, not a practice run. This is the real thing,” he said.