‘THIS IS NO JOKE’: Trinidad records 3rd COVID-19 death

‘THIS IS NO JOKE’: Trinidad records 3rd COVID-19 deathSunday, March 29, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago recorded its third death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday (March 28).
The twin-island republic is the only country in the Caribbean Community (CARIOM) to have registered more than one death associated with the virus.
Jamaica and Guyana are the other two CARICOM countries to have reported deaths associated with the virus.
Trinidad’s Health Ministry made the announcement of Saturday but gave no detail as to who the latest victim is.
On Friday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh warned that the country is at a “tipping point” this weekend and could have an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases if the estimated 20,000 nationals who returned to the country recently do not self-quarantine.
“This is not a joke, not a drill, not a practice run. This is the real thing,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy