This year’s National Honours and Awards ceremony will be held virtually

This year’s National Honours and Awards ceremony will be held virtuallyFriday, October 16, 2020
|
The 2020 National Honours and Awards ceremony, to be held on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 19), will take place in a virtual format.
The made-for-television event will be aired on national television and social media platforms beginning at 8:15 a.m. with a floral tribute from National Heroes Park.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, said that the decision to move to a virtual ceremony was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The produced package will feature a congratulatory message by Governor-General, the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, and the presentation will be interspersed with performances by well-known Jamaican artistes.
Professor Orlando Patterson, who heads the list of honourees this year, will deliver remarks on behalf of the award recipients.
Patterson will receive the Order of Merit (OM) for his highly distinguished international contribution to Academia, West Indian Literature, Sociology and the Epistemology of Social Culture.
A total of 126 persons, excluding the uniformed groups, will receive this year’s National Honours and Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy