This year’s National Honours and Awards ceremony will be held virtually

The 2020 National Honours and Awards ceremony, to be held on National Heroes Day, Monday (October 19), will take place in a virtual format.

The made-for-television event will be aired on national television and social media platforms beginning at 8:15 a.m. with a floral tribute from National Heroes Park.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, said that the decision to move to a virtual ceremony was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The produced package will feature a congratulatory message by Governor-General, the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, and the presentation will be interspersed with performances by well-known Jamaican artistes.

Professor Orlando Patterson, who heads the list of honourees this year, will deliver remarks on behalf of the award recipients.

Patterson will receive the Order of Merit (OM) for his highly distinguished international contribution to Academia, West Indian Literature, Sociology and the Epistemology of Social Culture.

A total of 126 persons, excluding the uniformed groups, will receive this year’s National Honours and Awards.