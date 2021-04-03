This Day in History - April 3

Today is the 93rd day of 2021. There are 272 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1962: “Out of Many, One People” is chosen as Jamaica's motto for Independence.

OTHER EVENTS

1512: Beyazid II, Sultan of Turkey, abdicates in favour of son, Selim I.

1612: Protestant Union of Germany signs defensive alliance with England.

1860: The legendary Pony Express begins carrying mail between St Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)

1882: Jesse James, an outlaw who killed and scalped his victims and an American folk hero of sorts, is killed by a member of his own gang.

1936: Bruno Hauptmann, convicted of the kidnapping and murder of aviator Charles Lindbergh's baby, is executed.

1948: United States creates the Marshall Plan, allocating US$5.33 billion in aid to 16 European nations to help in rebuilding after World War II.

1965: The United States launches the SNAP-10A nuclear power system into Earth orbit; it was the first nuclear reactor sent into space.

1968: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr delivers what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I've been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin's bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)

1978: US President Jimmy Carter decides not to produce the neutron bomb. His decision cancels development of a weapon designed to destroy living things while leaving buildings intact.

1995: At least 150 Hutus, mostly women and children, are massacred in a single village in north-eastern Burundi.

1996: Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski is arrested at his remote Montana cabin.

2000: A US judge deals a momentous legal setback to software giant Microsoft Corp, ruling that the company violated federal antitrust laws by building a monopoly and trying to take over the Web browser market.

2001: The death toll in a meningitis outbreak in Burkina Faso tops 1,000. The government and the World Health Organisation scramble to secure vaccine to control the epidemic from spreading to neighbouring countries.

2003: The World Health Organization reports 2,270 illnesses, including 79 deaths, from a spreading epidemic of a new respiratory ailment known as SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Marlon Brando, US actor (1924-2004); Doris Day, US actress-singer (1924-2019); Helmut Kohl, German chancellor (1930-2017); Eddie Murphy, US actor (1961- ); Alec Baldwin, US actor (1958- ); David Hyde Pierce, US actor (1959- )

— AP/Jamaica Observer