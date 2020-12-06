Thompson-Herah beaten by triple jumper for female athlete of the year

Jamaican

Elaine Thompson-Herah failed in her bid to be named the top female athlete of

the world by World Athletics yesterday.

She was beaten by Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, the 25-year-old who leapt to a world record in the indoor version of the event.

Rojas competed sparingly in a year that was characterized by far fewer events due to the coronavirus pandemic, but made each outing count. She broke the 16-year-old world indoor record in the triple jump with a 15.43 distance in February. She was also the world leader in the outdoor event.

The other nominees for the title were fellow world-record breakers Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey (5000m), Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan (hour run) and Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir (half marathon, women only).

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis took the male equivalent after setting world records in the indoor event (6.18 metres) in February and outdoors (6.15 metres) in September.