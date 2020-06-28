Three Bahamians arrested in Jamaica for attempting to smuggle ganja

Three Bahamians arrested in Jamaica for attempting to smuggle ganjaSunday, June 28, 2020
|
Three Bahamian nationals arrested were arrested in
Negril, Jamaica last Thursday for attempting to smuggle ganja.
The Bahamians nationals were taken into custody following a police operation. Reports are that while conducting an operation in Lancer Bay, Hanover they were led to the Bahamians who had entered the island illegally.
According to the police, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., lawmen carried out an operation at a premise in Lancer Bay in and seized approximately 2,600 pounds of compressed ganja.
The drug has an estimated street value of over J$10 million.
The operation was extended to Negril, Westmoreland where the three were arrested and placed in quarantine. Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations. All three men will be interviewed in the presence of their attorney.
