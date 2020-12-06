Three children hospitalised with COVID-19 related illness in T&T

Three children hospitalised with COVID-19 related illness in T&TSunday, December 06, 2020
|
At least three children in Trinidad and Tobago have
been hospitalised with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), said to be
COVID-19 related.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.
Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.
Health official Dr Michelle Trotman, on Saturday confirmed that the children were receiving treatment at the Couva facility.
Trotman used the incident to stress the importance of complying with COVID-19 protocols noting that the only way to prevent against MIS-C was to ensure children do not contract COVID-19 or come into contact with those diagnosed.
Trinidad and Tobago recorded another COVID-19 death on Saturday bringing the country’s death toll to 122.
To date the twin-island republic has recorded 6,751 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
