Three COVID-19 cases in Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia

Three COVID-19 cases in Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi ArabiaSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
COVID-19 has
been rearing its ugly head in the Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia, as another individual
has tested positive for the virus.
Two cases had been under investigation, but on Friday night, it was revealed that one of the cases was positive. The other is still under investigation.
This means that there are now three positive cases in the camp, as a player and a member of its technical staff tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
The Reggae Boyz are in Saudia Arabia to play two international friendly football matches against the country on Saturday and Tuesday.
Before the team left Jamaica last week, another player tested positive for COVID-19. However, he received his result the day after and had to be isolated in England before returning to Jamaica.
