Three COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Three COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases recorded in JamaicaSaturday, October 03, 2020
|
As Jamaica
inches closer to 7,000 coronavirus cases, three additional COVID-19 deaths were
recorded on Friday.
The deceased are a 73-year-old female from Manchester; a 75-year-old male from Westmoreland; and an 81-year-old male from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation.
Jamaica has now recorded 119 coronavirus-related deaths.
There were also two coincidental deaths while two other fatalities are now under investigation.
Meanwhile, there were 91 new coronavirus cases, bringing the countryâ€™s tally to 6,795. The youngest patient is a one-year-old child.
Kingston and St Andrew again recorded most of the new cases with 52 people testing positive, bringing the total to 2,563. St James followed with 19 cases.
The country also recorded 233 recoveries. There are now 4,239 active cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy