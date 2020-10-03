Three COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases recorded in Jamaica

As Jamaica

inches closer to 7,000 coronavirus cases, three additional COVID-19 deaths were

recorded on Friday.

The deceased are a 73-year-old female from Manchester; a 75-year-old male from Westmoreland; and an 81-year-old male from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation.

Jamaica has now recorded 119 coronavirus-related deaths.

There were also two coincidental deaths while two other fatalities are now under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 91 new coronavirus cases, bringing the countryâ€™s tally to 6,795. The youngest patient is a one-year-old child.

Kingston and St Andrew again recorded most of the new cases with 52 people testing positive, bringing the total to 2,563. St James followed with 19 cases.

The country also recorded 233 recoveries. There are now 4,239 active cases.