Three COVID-19 deaths, 97 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica recorded

three deaths linked to coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 123.

In addition, there were two fatalities that are now under investigation.

The country also recorded 97 new cases with patients between 13 and 88 years old. This means that Jamaica has had a total of 7,109 COVID-19 cases since the virus entered the country in March. Â

Of the 97 new cases, 32 were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew while 22 cases came from St James. St Catherine followed with 14.

Meanwhile, there were 39 recoveries bringing the tally to 2,674.

The number of active cases in Jamaica now stands at 4,216, but only 140 of these people are hospitalised. Twelve patients are in critical condition while 39 are moderately ill.