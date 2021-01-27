Three COVID-related deaths, 88 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Three more deaths related to the

coronavirus were confirmed in Jamaica over the past day.

Coronavirus fatalities now total 342, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. All three of the deceased are male; one being an 82-year-old from St Ann; another an 88-year-old from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation; and an 87-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew whose passing was also being investigated prior.

The deaths are in addition to 88 new cases which have increased the nation’s total to 15,241.

Among the positives are 46 males and 42 females ranging from one to 90 years old.

There were 31 more recoveries from the illness, taking Jamaica’s total to 11,942. Active cases now stand at 2,781.

One hundred patients are hospitalised with the virus with eight moderately ill and 11 considered critically ill.