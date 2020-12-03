Three-day-old baby among 47 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

Three-day-old baby among 47 new COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaThursday, December 03, 2020
|
A
three-day-old baby is among the 47 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in
Jamaica on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 10,911.
Kingston and St Andrew had 17 cases while Westmoreland and St Catherine had seven cases each.
Jamaica also recorded 114 recoveries, increasing that number to 6,614.
With recoveries being more than two times the number of new cases, the country now has 3,888 active COVID-19 cases.
It is being reported that 73 people are now in hospital. Ten patients are in critical condition while 21 are moderately ill.
Meanwhile, another person has died from the virus, bringing that count to 259. The deceased is a 67-year-old male from St Catherine.
