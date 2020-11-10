Three deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica

recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths linked to the virus on Monday.

The three additional fatalities bring the country’s tally to 224.

The deceased are an 87-year-old female from Hanover; an 87-year-old female from St Catherine; and a 90-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

There were two coincidental deaths, one of which was being probed.

Another death is also under investigation.

The 31 new cases increase Jamaica’s COVID-19 count to 9,573. St Catherine and St James recorded nine cases each.

Meanwhile, there are now 4,234 active cases in Jamaica with 75 people in hospital. Five patients are in critical condition while 19 are moderately ill.

On a positive note, there were 35 recoveries on Monday, bringing that number to 4,987.