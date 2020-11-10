Three deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

Three deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaTuesday, November 10, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths linked to the virus on Monday.
The three additional fatalities bring the country’s tally to 224.
The deceased are an 87-year-old female from Hanover; an 87-year-old female from St Catherine; and a 90-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
There were two coincidental deaths, one of which was being probed.
Another death is also under investigation.
The 31 new cases increase Jamaica’s COVID-19 count to 9,573. St Catherine and St James recorded nine cases each.
Meanwhile, there are now 4,234 active cases in Jamaica with 75 people in hospital. Five patients are in critical condition while 19 are moderately ill.
On a positive note, there were 35 recoveries on Monday, bringing that number to 4,987.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy