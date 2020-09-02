Three elderly Jamaican men die from COVID-19

On Tuesday,

Jamaica recorded three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 24.

They are elderly men from rural Jamaica. The deceased are an 88-year-old male from Clarendon; 73-year-old male, also from Clarendon; and a 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

It is understood that all three men had underlying conditions like Parkinsonâ€™s disease, hypertension, alcoholism and diabetes.

According to the Health and Wellness Ministry, three other deaths are under investigation.

In addition to the deaths, Jamaica recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,683. There are now 1,686 active cases in the country. Eight persons also have recovered, pushing the tally to 898.