Three elderly Jamaican men die from COVID-19

On Tuesday,

Jamaica recorded three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 24.

They are elderly men from rural Jamaica. The deceased are an 88-year-old male from Clarendon; 73-year-old male, also from Clarendon; and a 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

It is understood that all three men had underlying conditions like Parkinson’s disease, hypertension, alcoholism and diabetes.

According to the Health and Wellness Ministry, three other deaths are under investigation.

In addition to the deaths, Jamaica recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,683. There are now 1,686 active cases in the country. Eight persons also have recovered, pushing the tally to 898.