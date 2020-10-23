Three elderly Jamaicans die from COVID-19 as 38 new cases are reported

Jamaica reported three additional COVID-related deaths and 38 new cases yesterday.

The new positives, which bring the island’s tally to 8,638, are predominantly women, who account for 30 of the confirmed cases. The ages of the infected range from nine-years-old to 85-years-old.

Most of the cases are from Kingston and St Andrew which recorded 24 of the total confirmations from 649 samples tested. Total deaths related to the virus now stand at 182.

Among the deceased are two males from St James, one 77-years-old and the other 88; and a 91-year-old female from St Ann.

There were an additional 61 recoveries while 4,186 cases remain active.

There are 19 hospitalised patients listed as moderately ill while eight are said to be critically ill.