Three gunned down in once-quiet Lilliput, St James

LILLIPUT, St James — Crime scene investigators were kept busy in sections of Lilliput, St James, where three people, including a teenager, were shot and killed by unknown assailants in two separate incidents on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased, all of St James addresses, as 31-year-old labourer Akash Campbell of Gordon Crescent, Granville; 34-year-old farmer Leroy Service, also called Bredda and Magic of Bobman Hill, Lilliput; and 17-year-old unemployed Rashid Stewart of New England, also in Lilliput.

The crime scene investigators were summoned to the community following the shooting death of Campbell,who was lured from his motor car by a man who alighted from another motor vehicle and knocked on the driver's window about 4:30 pm.

As Campbell exited his motor vehicle the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and opened fire, hitting him multiple times, police said. He was subsequently transported to Falmouth Public General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the second shooting occurred about 9:00 pm when two men, brandishing handguns, pounced upon a group of people who were gathered near a bar in Lilliput and opened fire, hitting Service and Stewart.

The gunmen reportedly chased Stewart who collapsed after running onto a premises, and pumped several more shots into his body.

Both men were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Councillor for the Rose Hall Division of St James, Anthony Murray offered condolences to the bereaved family members and bemoaned the deadly shootings that have been plaguing the Lilliput community in his division of late.

“I want to ask that if you have information, please pass it on to the relevant authorities so that they can do the necessary work that needs to be done to rid the community of this crime that is now plaguing the community,” Murray urged.

He also appealed to the police to be diligent in their investigation to bring the perpetrators of crimes committed in the community to justice.

“I know it is impossible to put police at everybody's door or everybody's gate but I am going to ask you to do your best to protect the law-abiding residents of Lilliput. We want to get back Lilliput to the state that it is known for,” Murray told reporters at the scene.