Three men, woman injured in Rae Town gun attack

THE early morning peace at Rae Town Fishing Village in Kingston was disrupted by gunfire about 6:30 yesterday morning when three armed men reportedly entered the area, opened fire and shot four people — three men and a woman.

The men — all fishermen — have been identified only as Mark, Patrick and Harry, and the woman, a fish vendor, was identified as Carol. All four was admitted hospitalised.

Patrick's relative, who was with him on the scene, told the Jamaica Observer that they had just returned from sea and were getting ready to unload their boats when they were attacked.

“All a we a fisherman. We just come in from sea and a haul up a boat. Me and him (Patrick) did deh-deh with some friends and we just hear bare shot start fire and me start run fi my life. Patrick swim weh cause a the sea him jump ina. When me run gone me realise seh a the sea him gone ina,” the man recalled.

“Suh me afi come back dung. When mi find him, me realise seh him get shot and me a talk to him. A me bring him guh hospital. I don't even know how much shot him get because me couldn't guh ina the hospital. A police bring me back.”

The man said he usually goes to sea in his underwear, and so, he had to rush to the hospital with his relative wearing almost nothing, saying there was no time to stop and get dressed.

“... Me couldn't go in the hospital like that so now me a wait pon him baby mother and my mother fi tell me a wah gwan,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Tommie Chambers, commanding officer for the Kingston Eastern Police Division, told the Observer that investigations have revealed that the shooting was a reprisal.

“We had a murder on Monday night and that was a reprisal for a murder that occurred on the 30th of April in Rae Town community. Now this morning we have this this shooting incident which is a reprisal of the young man that was killed on Monday,” Chambers said yesterday.

Meanwhile, one man recounted how he narrowly escaped the gun attack.

“As mi pass… not even five seconds good, me hear the shot dem. Mi just walk pass! Mi not even step off good. This more than grimy. A just Father God do that. I am not a Christian but I am a praying man. I pray every day,” he told the Observer.

In the same breath, the man lamented the fact that though Rae Town has been a violent community, the fishing village has never been exposed to such violence for a long time.

“A more than 20 years nuh war nuh gwan yah suh. A here suh me deh how long. More than 20 years now me nuh hear nuh shot fire ina the fishing village. Yuh can sleep with yuh door open. Yuh nuh afi think pon nothing. Anybody can say that. This is a crime-free place.”

“A ZOSO (zone of special operations) is needed at John Street [across from the fishing village]. We are appealing to the head for the ZOSO. We feel unprotected,” he added.

Other residents, though tight-lipped, defended the innocence of the injured individuals and alleged that a family dispute feulled the attack.

“All a dem deh a hospital now. A regular people weh we know and talk to everyday. Di three man dem a fisherman and the woman is a fish vendor. She come and buy fish then she guh town and sell dem. All a dem live here. The wickedest thing is that a people weh nuh involve in anything get injured,” one man said.

There was shock especially at Carol's injury.

“Is a good woman. She's a fish vendor. She nuh really trouble people. She not even deh pon road much. Because from she done sell har fish, she gone ina har house. She come out a morning time, buy har fish and then she gone guh sell.”

Another resident argued: “Wah gwan round other places a different thing from what happen in the fishing village. Family and family have dispute and it just escalate. Dem a war each other fi a while.”

Vendors and fishermen at the Rae Town Fishing Village also condemned the shooting incident and stressed that people need to know there is no gang war in the village as they do not want sales to be affected.

A fisherman, who gave his name as Kepach, told the Observer that the narrative that violence is in the fishing village is false and will only jeopardise business.

“Nobody yah suh nah war. A just fisherman alone deh yah suh. Dem a guh seh war a gwan now fi people stop come buy fish, and time already hard right now. If people hear seh war a gwan dung yah, dem nah come a nuh seaside come buy fish and dat a guh hamper we as fisherman. Most people, a here dem come fi buy then guh back a road guh sell,” he said.

Paul, another fisher, had a similar view.

“This could be a setback for us fishermen. Dem thing here nuh happen regular right here suh. People a guh start seh a war a gwan because dem nuh know. People a guh have it that way.”