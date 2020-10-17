Three-month-old baby among 63 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, six deaths recorded

Three-month-old baby among 63 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, six deaths recordedSaturday, October 17, 2020
|
A three-month-old
baby was among the 63 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday, as the
country also registered six deaths linked to the virus.
The 63 cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 8,195.
On Friday, 24 cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew while there were 13 cases in St James.
There are now 4,265 active cases in the country with 175 patients in hospital. It is said that 38 are moderately ill while nine are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, three of the six deaths linked to the virus were recorded in St Catherine. They are an 83-year-old female, a 52-year-old male and a 71-year old female. The other fatalities were a 58-year-old male from Westmoreland; a 95-year-old male from Clarendon; and an 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
One coincidental death was also recorded. It involves a 74-year-old male from Manchester who died post-surgery for a condition unrelated to COVID-19.
