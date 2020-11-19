Three-month-old baby among 69 new COVID-19 cases in JA, two deaths recorded

A

three-month-old child was among the 69 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

on Wednesday.

The additional cases bring Jamaica’s tally to 10,088.

St Catherine recorded 20 cases while there were 12 in Kingston and St Andrew. There were nine cases in St James and seven in St Ann.

With 4,306 active cases in Jamaica, 91 COVID-19 patients are now in hospital. Eight are moderately ill while seven are in critical condition.

The country also recorded 38 recoveries, bringing that number to 5,407.

Sadly, two people died from the virus, increasing the count to 235. They are a 53-year-old female and a 63-year-old male, both from Kingston and St Andrew.

One death is also under investigation.