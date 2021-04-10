Three months needed to gather more evidence in Khanice Jackson murder case

Police investigators and prosecutors are giving themselves a three-month period to gather additional evidence in the Khanice Jackson murder case before the matter can proceed in the Home Circuit Court, Kingston.

Murder accused in the case, 50-year-old Robert Fowler, who the police said confessed to strangling Jackson at his home in Portmore, St Catherine, on March 24, appeared in court on Friday via the Zoom platform.

His next hearing is set for July 8.

The judge presiding over the case ordered a policewoman to bar the media from accessing the court room, although the matter was not an in-camera one.

A prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told journalists on Friday that a voluntary Bill of indictment was proferred, which allowed for the proceedings to be sent directly to the Home Circuit Court instead of a Parish Court.

“The jurisdiction of the Parish Court was bypassed, which can be done under the powers of the constitution, based on the public's interest in the matter as well as what we have on our file as being allegations against Mr Fowler.

“The matter was set for July for the file to be completed. There are certain material that we want to explore from the cyber forensic department. In relation to that information, it will take around three months [to obtain].”

The prosecutor said a disclosure was made to Lynden Wellesley, attorney representing the accused, on all the evidentiary materials already available. All outstanding materials, including Jackson's autopsy results, are expected to be presented when the matter is heard in court again on July 8.

On Tuesday March 30, assistant commissioner of police in charge of the crime portfolio, Fitz Bailey, announced that Fowler had confessed to strangling Jackson on the morning of Wednesday March 24 with a piece of rope. He hid her body inside his Portmore residence, went to work, then returned to dispose of it.

Cops theorised that Jackson was killed between 7:00 am and 9:00 am.

During an interview with detectives, Fowler claimed an argument developed between himself and Jackson, which led to him strangle her. Cops said that he lured Jackson to his home under the guise of picking up work tools.