Three of eight persons of interest now in custody

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Hours after the police here urged eight “persons of interest”, to come to the Portland Police Station for a discussion, three were taken into custody. The move is part of a wider effort to put a damper on crime in the parish at a time when murders are up by four over last year's eight and there has recently been a spate of break-ins.

“We expect to [clear up] a number of these break-ins as we have a number of persons of interest in these matters [and] we intend to question them. We are telling them to report to the police,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police in Charge of Operations Troyville Haughton. He identified the men as: Elroy Griffiths (Greg); Tammo Haynes (Tommy); Devon Brown (Blender); Orlando Steve Louden (Spragga); Marlon Bryce; Peter Swaby; Andrew Bennett (Bad P/Bad Hog); and Derron Johnson (Tall Man). Soon after his call, word came that Johnson, Bennett and Louden were in custody.

Break-ins, according to DSP Haughton, are “very much a concern”.

“We are asking the business community and [individuals] to employ the best security features you can employ, and we are not letting up on the criminal elements,” he urged. “We are ready to assist and give advice on the necessary security features and support. We have seen where a number of motor vehicles have been stolen in previous months and that has been reduced as we have a main suspect in custody as we have done some work. Persons who insist on [carrying out] break-ins, we are asking you to desist,” he warned.

In providing a general overview of crime in the parish, DSP Haughton told the media that three of the 16 individuals reported missing had not returned home and the search continues for them. Last year this time there were 17 people reported missing and 11 had returned.

Meanwhile, lawmen have had some success in fighting the illicit drugs-for-guns trade in the parish, according to DSP Haughton. “We have seized over 5,000 pounds of ganja as we have been [relying on] intelligence work. When the drugs are shipped out of here [there are] normally guns that return. We are trying to prevent the trafficking of the drugs and prevent the guns from coming in. Persons have been arrested and we are not letting up,” he said.

He and his team are also working alongside farmers, though there is no praedial larceny unit, in apprehending those who steal agricultural produce.

He also provided an update on the status of investigations launched after a decomposing body was found in Hope Bay near Somerset Falls on August 23. The corpse has still not been officially identified as the police await the results of forensic and DNA tests. An individual has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, DSP Haughton said.