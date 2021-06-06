Three parishes report having no new COVID-19 infections; death toll climbs by 6

No new COVID-19 infections have been reported in three parishes over the past 24 hours, despite the country overall recording 50 new cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, St. Mary , Portland and St. Elizabeth recorded no new COVID-19 cases.

Among the parishes reporting new infections, St Catherine had the largest amount of cases reporting 20 new infections, followed by Kingston and St Andrew which recorded 14 new cases.

Despite the number of new infections trending down island wide, Jamaica’s death toll inched up by six; with the country having recorded 970 deaths since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

A 32-year-old woman from St Catherine was among the latest to have fallen victim to the virus, with the majority of deaths recorded against Jamaicans in the 70-years and older demographic.

To date the country has 21,307 with a positivity rate of 5.2%