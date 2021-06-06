Three parishes report having no new COVID-19 infections; death toll climbs by 6

Three parishes report having no new COVID-19 infections; death toll climbs by 6Sunday, June 06, 2021
|
No new COVID-19 infections have been reported in three parishes over the past 24 hours, despite the country overall recording 50 new cases of the virus.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, St. Mary , Portland and St. Elizabeth recorded no new COVID-19 cases.
Among the parishes reporting new infections, St Catherine had the largest amount of cases reporting 20 new infections, followed by Kingston and St Andrew which recorded 14 new cases.
Despite the number of new infections trending down island wide, Jamaica’s death toll inched up by six; with the country having recorded 970 deaths since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.
A 32-year-old woman from St Catherine was among the latest to have fallen victim to the virus, with the majority of deaths recorded against Jamaicans in the 70-years and older demographic.
To date the country has 21,307 with a positivity rate of 5.2%
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy