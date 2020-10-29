Three people killed in knife attack in France

Three people killed in knife attack in FranceThursday, October 29, 2020
|
Three people were killed at a Roman Catholic church in France on Thursday after they were attacked by a man with armed with a knife.
The incident occurred at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.
It is understood that two women and a man were killed. Two died inside the church while the other passed away after running to a nearby bar.
According to reports, the attacker, who has since been identified as Brahim Aouissaoui, was shot by police and has been hospitalised under police guard.
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, has attributed the attack to Muslim extremists.
“He cried ‘Allah Akbar!’ over and over, even after he was injured,” Estrosi told BFM television. “The meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”
This incident comes after Muslim extremists were accused of beheading a teacher in Paris earlier this month.
