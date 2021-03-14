Three senior Sandals/ATL Group executives promoted

Sandals/ATL Group Executive Chairman Adam Stewart has announced the promotions of three of his senior executives in a move designed to strengthen the company for continued growth and expansion.

The three are Jordan Samuda, who will assume the post of chief administrative officer effective March 15; Jeremy Jones, who is now director, government affairs and corporate services; and attorney Dmitri Singh, now general counsel and corporate compliance officer.

Making the announcements on Friday, Stewart pointed out that Samuda has almost 20 years' experience in the hospitality industry, nearly 16 of which have been spent with the Sandals Group.

“In this new role Jordan will work closely with the executive chairman and the chief executive officer on matters relating to strategic planning and the execution of special projects, and assist with the direct oversight for the overall administrative management of Sandals Resorts International and Hospitality Purveyors Inc,” Stewart said.

He added that Samuda will also provide guidance and supervision for several divisions including on-property revenue, marine, environmental health and safety, aviation, transportation, and the central laundry.

“As chief administrative officer he will also work closely with the general counsel and chief compliance officer on contract management and compliance matters,” Stewart added.

He pointed out that for more than 12 years Samuda has successfully led the group's Procurement Division, first as group manager and later as group director.

“As he transitions to his new role, he will maintain some degree of oversight for the division. However, Sophia McKenzie, current group purchasing manager, operations and retail, will assume full responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the purchasing and logistics portfolio,” Stewart explained.

He noted that Samuda also serves on several boards, among them the Factories Corporation of Jamaica and Tourism Enhancement Fund. “He is also the chairman of the Purchasing Managers Council, a subsidiary of the Tourism Linkages Council, under the Ministry of Tourism. This experience has positioned Jordan to continue to represent the company to private and public sector organisations,” Stewart said, adding that he is confident that Samuda “will apply his years of experience, in-depth knowledge and understanding of the business and his vast organisational and analytical skills to his new role”.

In relation to Jones, Stewart pointed out that he has more than 35 years' experience in the hospitality industry, 24 of which have been spent at Sandals.

“Jeremy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this new role which will see him building and maintaining strategic relationships with Government stakeholders across the region and acting as a liaison between Sandals Resorts International and these critical external publics. Additionally, under the Corporate Services portfolio he will work closely with various travel and tourism industry associations such as the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and its respective chapters” in each of the islands in which Sandals operates, “and serve as the company's official representative therein,” Stewart explained.

“This post is a first in our company's almost 40-year history, but as we seek to chart the way forward and move ahead with plans for continued growth and expansion across the region and beyond, we recognise the importance of appointing a knowledgeable strategist to serve as our official Government and related associations liaison,” Stewart said.

“We are confident that Jeremy's years of experience as general manager and later, regional director of our Eastern Caribbean operations, coupled with his years as director, corporate services, will serve him well in this new role and we have all the confidence that he will bring his trademark professionalism, industry know-how and interpersonal skills to this new role,” added Stewart.

Turning to Singh's appointment in the dual role of general counsel and corporate compliance officer, Stewart said it will ensure the continued observance and conformity of all compliance responsibilities for the organisation.

“Dmitri's corporate compliance duties will extend to leading a dedicated team to manage the group's overall compliance operations, ensuring that all controls, as identified in company policies and procedures, are consistently adhered to. He will lead compliance training and education throughout the company to ensure awareness and knowledge of all required aspects of international compliance, such as FCPA, ACE and the like. He will also chair the Contracts Committee and lead the review of all contracts,” Stewart said.

Pointing out that Singh joined the Sandals/ATL Group in 2001 as a legal officer, Stewart said the attorney will continue to serve as the company's highly-regarded in-house general counsel, a position he has held since 2009.

“I am confident that his steadfast commitment to the organisation alongside his international and regional legal expertise will ensure continued long-term growth,” Stewart said.