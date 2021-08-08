Three teens among five road fatalities on Independence Day

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Five people, three of them teenagers, died in two motor vehicle crashes in Manchester and St Elizabeth on Independence Day.

The Manchester crash occurred on the Downs main road, killing three people.They are 36-year-old Sanjah Caine, 33-year-old Safari Phillips, and 14-year-old Shagina Caine.

Police say about 5:25 pm the three were aboard a Toyota motor car when it collided with a Honda motor car.

Police say two occupants of the Honda motor car were taken to hospital, treated, and released.

A source told the Jamaica Observer that a man believed to be the driver of the Honda motor car was admitted in critical condition at hospital.

Meanwhile, in St Elizabeth, two teenagers died as a result of injuries they sustained when the motorcycle they were driving collided with a truck on the Bull Savannah main road.

Police identified them as 18-year-old Ojay Rowe and 14-year-old Nathan Witter.

The crash happened shortly before 1:00 pm.

— Kasey Williams