Three UDC beaches to reopen

Three UDC beaches to reopenSaturday, June 13, 2020
The Urban Development Corporation says three of its beaches which reopen on Sunday, June 14.
These are Long Bay, Westmoreland; Walter Fletcher, St James; and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, St Ann.
The beaches were closed in March as the Government implemented measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Visitors are encouraged to adhere to the safety protocols implemented and the signage erected at the sites for their well-being, and that of the staff. These protocols include mandatory temperature checks and sanitisation on entry, the wearing of masks, and maintaining social distance practices.
The public is reminded that all other UDC owned attractions remain closed as they continue to be readied for a safe reopening.
