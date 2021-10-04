Three wanted men arrested

Three wanted men arrestedMonday, October 04, 2021
THREE wanted men were arrested by the St Catherine South police over the weekend as they increase operations across the division.
The men, who were wanted in connection with several serious offences, were arrested in separate incidents between Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, said the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU).
In the first incident, about 10:00 pm on Friday, October 1, lawmen were on operation in Old Harbour in the parish when a motor vehicle was stopped and the occupants searched. Further checks revealed that one of the occupants of the vehicle was wanted by the police for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He is also a person of interest in a murder in Portmore in the parish, said the CCU.
On October 2, about 1:00 pm, a joint police/military operation in Central Village led to the arrest of the driver of a motor vehicle wanted for two counts of shooting in the area and is also a person of interest in at least two murders in Central Village.
Approximately an hour later, operational activities in Windsor Heights resulted in the arrest of a man who is wanted by the St Andrew South police. A motorcycle was seized during this operation, said the CCU.
In addition to the arrest of the wanted men, police said 12 people were arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
