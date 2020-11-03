Three women from Trelawny among Jamaica’s four COVID-19 deaths

Three women from Trelawny among Jamaica’s four COVID-19 deathsTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the countryâ€™s
tally to 214.
Three of the deceased are from Trelawny. They are females aged 73, 71 and 84. The other fatality is an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland.
It is understood that two of the deaths were previously under investigation.
Meanwhile, Jamaica has recorded 39 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 9,296. St James recorded 12 cases while there were 11 in Kingston and St Andrew. Trelawny and Westmoreland had five cases each.
There are now 4,297 active cases in the country with 85 people in hospital. Six are in critical condition while 17 are moderately ill.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported a bit of good news, as there were 29 recoveries, increasing that total to 4,666.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy