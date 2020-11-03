Three women from Trelawny among Jamaica’s four COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica

recorded four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the countryâ€™s

tally to 214.

Three of the deceased are from Trelawny. They are females aged 73, 71 and 84. The other fatality is an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland.

It is understood that two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamaica has recorded 39 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 9,296. St James recorded 12 cases while there were 11 in Kingston and St Andrew. Trelawny and Westmoreland had five cases each.

There are now 4,297 active cases in the country with 85 people in hospital. Six are in critical condition while 17 are moderately ill.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported a bit of good news, as there were 29 recoveries, increasing that total to 4,666.