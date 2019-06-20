Thwaites: Dropouts contributing to crime problem

Opposition Spokesman on Education Ronald Thwaites is calling on the Government to declare the entire island a truancy zone, arguing that high school dropouts contribute significantly to the country's crime problem.

Thwaites was speaking at a People's National Party (PNP) press conference at the party's headquarters in St Andrew, yesterday.

He told journalists that approximately 20 per cent of students are absent from school and pointed out that the boys among them often end up in gangs.

Thwaites, a former education minister, has asked the Government to assign at least 100 social workers to schools to ensure that attendance rates are significantly improved.

The Opposition spokesman said these social workers and school principals must be given adequate funds to ensure that emergency needs such as transportation, personal care and school supplies are provided where needed.

Thwaites also said the Government must ensure that breakfast and lunch programmes are in place to cater to needy students.

The legislator, at the same time, has called for a timetable for the ending of the shift system in schools.

He also urged the Government to increase funding and specialist attention for high schools receiving weak students.

“We specifically insist on special remedial programmes over the summer and beyond to reduce the number of Grade 7 students who are ill-prepared socially and academically for high school learning,” he said.