Tiger Woods has ‘no memory of crash’

Tiger Woods has told investigators he has

no memory of the crash that almost claimed his life two days ago.

That according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva who spoke with the golfer on Tuesday.

Woods was involved in a serious accident which saw his SUV cross a media and veer across two lanes before hitting a kerb, then a tree and landing on its side in the brush near Los Angeles around 7:00 am on Tuesday.

The 15-time golf major champion had to undergo emergency surgery but even then there is a much uncertainty about his recovery.

Woods is “still in that acute phase where they may still have a lot of work to do in the present, in moments, in days to come,” Dr Jeremy Faust, emergency physician Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN on Wednesday. “It’s unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not.”

Authorities have stated the incident seems to be “purely an accident” but they are awaiting the findings of the black box recorder that was inside his vehicle to be certain.