Tiger Woods injured in a car accident

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car rollover accident in Los Angeles County that required the “jaws of life,” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

This means 45-year-old Woods had to be “extricated from the wreck” by firefighters and paramedics.

This morning — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1wFebruary 23, 2021

Reports are that Woods had to be taken in surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries”.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.