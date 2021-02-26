Tiger Woods is recovering, transferred to second facility

Tiger Woods is recovering, transferred to second facilityFriday, February 26, 2021
|
Tiger Woods has now begun the recovery process from injuries he sustained in the one-car rollover
Cedars-Sinai facilities are known for their sports medicine and related surgeries.
Woods suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg from the accident. This means the bone was shattered in at least two places and broke through the skin.
Woods was first admitted to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre
Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer, and interim CEO of the facility said the hospital felt honoured to have treated Woods.
“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Mahajan said in the statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy