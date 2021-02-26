Tiger Woods is recovering, transferred to second facility

Tiger Woods has now begun the recovery process from injuries he sustained in the one-car rollover

Cedars-Sinai facilities are known for their sports medicine and related surgeries.

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg from the accident. This means the bone was shattered in at least two places and broke through the skin.

Woods was first admitted to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre

Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer, and interim CEO of the facility said the hospital felt honoured to have treated Woods.

“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Mahajan said in the statement.