Tiger Woods’s right leg badly damaged in car accident

Tiger Woods’s right leg badly damaged in car accidentWednesday, February 24, 2021
|
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg in the one-car rollover
This means the bone was shattered in at least two places and broke through the skin.
Chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Dr Anish Mahajan, said Woods’s injuries were “significant”.
“Mr Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists.”
“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia.”
According to the doc, Woods also suffered serious injuries to his right ankle and foot which were stabilised “with a combination of screws and pins.”
He continued; “Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”
Woods’s PR team said he is “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,”. And Woods thanked the medical team for taking care of him in the statement.
“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”
