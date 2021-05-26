Tigers kill two zookeepers in China

Tigers kill two zookeepers in ChinaWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers in separate incidents in China.
The first incident happened on Sunday at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported. According to the outlet, the 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was cleaning out the tiger’s cage when he was mauled to death.
And two days later, two tigers mauled a zookeeper during feeding time and escaped. They were later put down by police. The zookeeper was hospitalised, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The tiger attacks come a week after three leopards escaped a park in Hangzhou, according to CNN, the zoo did not tell local residents about the animal’s escape for a week. Two of the leopards were caught but one remains on the loose, presumed dead.
